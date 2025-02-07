Motorcyclist Killed in Brownsville Crash: 25-Year-Old Identified

Brownsville PD Investigates Fatal Collision on Dennett Road

A tragic accident in Brownsville has claimed the life of 25-year-old Luis Baron, who was killed in a motorcycle collision with an SUV on Wednesday evening. Brownsville police are investigating the crash, which occurred in the 1500 block of Dennett Road.

Details of the Crash

Authorities have not yet released details on how the collision occurred, but initial reports confirm that no other injuries were reported in the accident. Police have not disclosed whether the driver of the SUV remained at the scene or if any charges are pending.

Ongoing Investigation

Brownsville PD continues to investigate the crash, and more details may emerge as they review evidence and witness statements. Officials urge drivers and motorcyclists to exercise caution on the road, especially in areas with heavy traffic.

For official updates, visit the Brownsville Police Department website:

https://www.brownsvillepd.com