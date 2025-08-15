Mission Shooting: Two Teens Charged with Aggravated Robbery

Teens Charged in Mission shooting

Two teenagers from Mission, Texas, are facing severe charges following a gun sale that quickly escalated into violence. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has captured the attention of the local community and law enforcement.

The Incident Unfolds

Leeroy Gonzalez, Jr., 18, and Emiliano Madrigal, 17, were allegedly involved in a failed gun transaction that resulted in a 23-year-old man being shot in the shoulder. According to Hidalgo County authorities, the two teens met with the victim to sell him a rifle for $500. However, the exchange took a dangerous turn when the teens attempted to flee the scene in a red Ford Mustang. The victim, trying to prevent their escape, clung to the passenger’s door, leading to him being shot.

Legal Consequences

Both Gonzalez and Madrigal have been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. They are currently held on a bond set at $250,000 each. In addition, a third individual, a juvenile, has also been implicated in the crime and is being detained at the Hidalgo County Juvenile Center.

Community Impact and Response

The shooting has raised concerns about youth involvement in violent crimes within the community. Authorities are emphasizing the importance of addressing such issues to prevent future occurrences. Meanwhile, the wounded man remains hospitalized, recovering from his injuries.

A Call for Community Vigilance

As the investigation continues, local law enforcement urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The incident is a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with illegal transactions and the importance of community cooperation in maintaining safety.

Additional Resources

– Hidalgo County Authorities: hidalgocounty.us