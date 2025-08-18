Mission Police Department Prioritizes Mental Health with Specialized Crisis Team

Mission Police Department‘s Commitment to Mental Health

In a significant move aimed at addressing mental health issues within the community, the Mission Police Department has introduced a specialized team dedicated to responding to mental health crisis situations. This initiative underscores the department’s commitment to providing comprehensive support to residents experiencing mental health challenges.

Specialized Training and Crisis Response

Every officer in the Mission Police Department undergoes specific training to handle mental health emergencies effectively. This foundational training equips them to provide immediate assistance and support during crisis situations. In addition to this general preparation, a select team of four officers undergoes advanced training to specialize in mental health crisis intervention.

The department’s approach involves a comprehensive response system, where these specialized officers, along with a mental health evaluator, attend to calls involving individuals in crisis. The evaluator plays a critical role in assessing each situation and, if necessary, refers individuals to appropriate mental health services or clinics for further assistance. This proactive strategy ensures that those affected receive the proper care and guidance needed to navigate their challenges.

Internship Opportunity for University Students

In an effort to involve the community and foster educational growth, the Mission Police Department is offering a unique internship opportunity for university students. This program allows one fortunate student to work closely with the mental health unit, providing hands-on experience in data analysis related to mental health cases.

Eligible students must be currently enrolled in a university, and applications are due by August 25th. This internship provides a valuable chance for students to engage with real-world mental health crisis management, offering insights into the complexities of law enforcement’s role in community mental health support.

Additional Resources

For more information on the Mission Police Department’s mental health initiatives and internship program, interested parties can visit the City of Mission’s official website or contact the department directly through their provided communication channels.