Mission PD to Host Crime Victims’ Rights Awareness Walk on April 10

Community Invited to Honor Survivors and Support Victims’ Services

The Mission Police Department will host a Crime Victims’ Rights Awareness Walk on Thursday, April 10, as part of the city’s commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The event aims to honor victims and survivors of crime while raising public awareness about the rights and services available to them.

Event Details

Location: Mission Police Department

Date: Thursday, April 10

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Bonus: The first 100 participants will receive a free commemorative T-shirt.

The event includes a one-mile walk, where community members, survivors, and advocates will come together in solidarity and remembrance.

“This walk is about showing support, offering resources, and recognizing the strength of survivors,” said a Mission PD spokesperson.

Bringing the Community Together

The event is part of a broader initiative to educate the public on victims’ rights and encourage those affected by crime to seek help.

For more information, residents can visit the Mission Police Department Facebook page or contact their community outreach division.