Mission PD Hunts for Suspected Grocery Thieves

Authorities in Mission are appealing to the public for help in identifying a couple suspected of stealing over $1,200 worth of groceries from a local H-E-B store.

An Unexpected Theft

The suspected theft occurred recently, and surveillance cameras captured the perpetrators as they left the store with their bounty which included wine, beer, and various food items, all without paying for them.

The Getaway Vehicle

The couple were last seen driving off in a black Land Rover. Despite the clear surveillance footage, the authorities have been unable to identify the two individuals and are now turning to the public for assistance.

How to Help

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects, you are encouraged to contact Mission PD directly at 584-5000. Your information could help authorities solve this crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.