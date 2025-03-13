Mission Hit-and-Run: Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Two Children on Sidewalk

Suspect Found Walking in Canal After Fleeing Crash Scene

Police in Mission are investigating a disturbing auto-pedestrian crash that left two children injured after a vehicle veered onto a sidewalk and struck them. The incident occurred around 8:30 AM on the 1500 block of Holland Avenue, according to George Rodriguez, spokesperson for the Mission Police Department.

Authorities say the children, who were accompanied by an adult, were walking north when they came face-to-face with an oncoming vehicle. The driver crossed into the opposite lane before mounting the sidewalk and hitting the two kids.

Community Reacts to Dangerous Road Conditions

Local residents say this stretch of road has been a concern for some time.

“I feel that we need more security for our children walking on the streets. We need to be more careful, more cautious, and more vigilant,” one resident told Fox News.

Tire marks were visible at the scene, evidence of where the vehicle left the roadway and struck the victims.

Another neighbor expressed frustration over repeated accidents in the area, saying, “I’ve witnessed three accidents here. Someone will come this way, go around, and hit my mailbox. That’s my third one. My brother—that’s his second or third mailbox. My neighbor over here—that’s also his second or third mailbox.”

Suspect Caught After Fleeing Scene

Following the crash, the suspect fled the scene in a gray Chrysler, which police later found abandoned on Barry and Holly Field Street. Officers located the unnamed driver walking through a canal nearby and took him into custody.

Mission PD has confirmed that the suspect is related to the children but has not disclosed the nature of the relationship.

Legal Consequences & Investigation

The suspect now faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a serious charge that could carry significant penalties. The case remains under active investigation, and authorities have not ruled out additional charges.

Community Safety & Reporting Dangerous Drivers

Police urge drivers to exercise caution near pedestrian-heavy areas and encourage residents to report reckless driving or road hazards immediately.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Mission Police Department.