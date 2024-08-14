Mission Fire Crews Respond to SUV and Train Collision on Shary Road

Quick Action Averts Tragedy in Mission Train-SUV Collision

Earlier today, Mission fire and police departments were called to a potentially disastrous scene at the intersection of Shary Road and Business 83, where an Infiniti SUV had stalled on the railroad tracks just as a train was approaching.

Incident Details

According to Mission Police Department officials, the SUV driver found themselves in a perilous situation when their vehicle unexpectedly stalled directly on the tracks. Fortunately, the driver was able to exit the vehicle safely before the train collided with the SUV. There were no injuries reported in the incident, which could have had a far more severe outcome.

Authorities’ Response and Advice

Mission’s emergency crews quickly arrived on the scene to manage the aftermath of the collision, ensuring the safety of the driver and clearing the debris to restore normal traffic flow. In light of this event, authorities are issuing a strong reminder to all motorists about the dangers of stopping on train tracks. They advise that if a vehicle ever becomes stuck on the tracks, occupants should exit immediately, move to a safe distance, and contact emergency services. Each railroad crossing is equipped with a blue emergency notification system sign, which provides a number to call for immediate assistance besides dialing 911.

Community Safety Measures

This incident highlights the critical importance of vehicle safety near railroad crossings. Mission officials are planning to review and reinforce safety protocols at railroad intersections to prevent similar occurrences in the future. They are also engaging in community outreach efforts to educate the public on how to react in such dangerous situations.