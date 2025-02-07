Missing Teen Alert: McAllen Police Seek Help Finding 16-Year-Old Alexander Cruz

Police Concerned for Teen’s Safety After He Left Relative’s Home

McAllen police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Alexander Cruz, who was last seen on January 24th after leaving a relative’s house. Authorities are increasingly concerned for his safety and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Identifying Features & Description

Cruz is described as a runaway and has a distinct tattoo of his last name, “Cruz,” on his right arm. Police have not provided further details on his last known clothing or possible destinations but stress the urgency of finding him.

How the Public Can Help

If you have seen Alexander Cruz or have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers immediately. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and any lead—no matter how small—could be crucial in locating him.

Contact Information

Anyone with information is encouraged to call:

McAllen Crime Stoppers: 956-555-8477

For official updates, visit the McAllen Police Department website: https://www.mcallen.net/departments/pd.

Authorities appreciate the community’s assistance in reuniting Alexander with his family and ensuring his safety.