Missing: 15-Year-Old Girl Vanishes from Rio Grande City Home

Rio Grande City, TX — The Rio Grande City Police Department is urgently seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl, Anna Kaplan, who was last seen at 1852 Summerfield Drive.

Authorities have released limited details but emphasized the importance of public involvement as time is of the essence in locating missing minors. As of now, no foul play has been confirmed, and it is unknown whether Anna left voluntarily or is the victim of an abduction.

A Community on Alert

The disappearance of a teenager has raised alarm across the Rio Grande Valley, as residents share Anna’s photo and information on social media in an effort to bring her home safely.

Police have not specified what Anna was wearing at the time she was last seen, and no official Amber Alert has been issued as of this report. However, the Rio Grande City Police Department made a public call for information, urging anyone who may have seen Anna or knows her whereabouts to come forward immediately.

How You Can Help

The department is asking anyone with tips or information to contact them directly at (956) 487-8892. Whether you saw something unusual in the Summerfield Drive area or have heard from someone who may have had contact with Anna, even small pieces of information could be critical.

In cases like this, community tips have often led to positive outcomes, highlighting the crucial role the public plays in helping families and law enforcement.

Stay Vigilant and Spread the Word

The family and friends of Anna Kaplan are desperately hoping for her safe return, and local authorities are encouraging residents to remain observant, check doorbell or security cameras, and share official posts from the police department to amplify awareness.

Time is a critical factor in missing person cases, especially when the individual is a minor. The faster the information spreads, the higher the chance of a safe recovery.

Official Agencies and Resources Mentioned