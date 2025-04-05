McAllen Warns Residents of Post-Storm Scams Following Severe Flooding

Officials: City Doesn’t Solicit Repairs or Request Personal Information

In the wake of last week’s severe storm and flooding, the City of McAllen is warning residents to be on alert for post-storm scams targeting storm victims.

According to city officials, fraudsters are posing as contractors or city workers, offering to perform repairs in exchange for upfront payments or personal information.

“The City of McAllen does not contract with private businesses for storm-related home repairs, nor do we request sensitive personal details like Social Security numbers,” officials stated.

Tips to Avoid Scams

Residents are urged to:

Verify contractor licenses and insurance

Avoid paying in full upfront

Be cautious of individuals going door-to-door

Request written estimates and contracts

Scammers often prey on vulnerable communities immediately after disasters, taking advantage of the urgency and desperation many families face.

Report Fraud to McAllen Police

📞 If you or someone you know has been targeted by a scam, contact McAllen Police at (956) 681-2000.

The city is also encouraging residents to spread the word to elderly neighbors and non-English speakers, who are frequently targeted by scam operations.