Now

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

McAllen Warns Residents of Post-Storm Scams Following Severe Flooding

City urges residents to avoid unverified contractors and report fraud attempts after recent storm damage.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 05 2025

McAllen Warns Residents of Post-Storm Scams Following Severe Flooding

Officials: City Doesn’t Solicit Repairs or Request Personal Information

In the wake of last week’s severe storm and flooding, the City of McAllen is warning residents to be on alert for post-storm scams targeting storm victims.

According to city officials, fraudsters are posing as contractors or city workers, offering to perform repairs in exchange for upfront payments or personal information.

“The City of McAllen does not contract with private businesses for storm-related home repairs, nor do we request sensitive personal details like Social Security numbers,” officials stated.

Tips to Avoid Scams

Residents are urged to:

  • Verify contractor licenses and insurance
  • Avoid paying in full upfront
  • Be cautious of individuals going door-to-door
  • Request written estimates and contracts

Scammers often prey on vulnerable communities immediately after disasters, taking advantage of the urgency and desperation many families face.

Report Fraud to McAllen Police

📞 If you or someone you know has been targeted by a scam, contact McAllen Police at (956) 681-2000.

The city is also encouraging residents to spread the word to elderly neighbors and non-English speakers, who are frequently targeted by scam operations.

contractor fraud flood recovery McAllen McAllen Police post-storm warning Public Safety scam alert severe weather storm scams Texas

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
86°
Mostly Sunny

Humidity: 75%

Tonight
55°
Tomorrow
68°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted