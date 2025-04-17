Now

McAllen Police Searching for Three Women Accused of Forging Checks at Local Banks

Suspects believed to be working together; may be tied to similar crimes in nearby cities.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 17 2025

Authorities Say Suspects May Be Connected to Similar Cases in Other Cities

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three women suspected of forging checks at multiple financial institutions in the area.

Reports were filed last Thursday by several local banks, indicating that the suspects may be working in coordination and could be tied to similar fraud cases in nearby cities.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are actively reviewing surveillance footage and working with other jurisdictions to track the suspects’ movements.

📞 If you recognize any of the women or have information related to the case, contact McAllen Police at (956) 687-8477.

Tips can remain anonymous, and callers may be eligible for a reward through Crime Stoppers.

