McAllen Police Searching for Runaway Teen Jennifer Rodriguez

17-Year-Old Last Seen Friday Afternoon Wearing Blue Shirt and Black Leggings

McAllen police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jennifer Rodriguez, a 17-year-old runaway who was last seen Friday afternoon near the 1100 block of East Cedar Avenue.

Jennifer was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black leggings, and black-and-white Nike shoes.

How to Help

📞 Anyone with information about Jennifer Rodriguez’s whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

Tips can be submitted anonymously, and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Authorities are working to ensure her safety and are encouraging community members to remain alert.