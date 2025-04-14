McAllen Police Searching for Man Accused of Sexual Conduct with Minor

Incident Reported on East Yoopers Avenue Involving Victim Under 17

McAllen Police Department is actively searching for Adrian Antonio Duron, a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a reported incident of sexual conduct involving a minor.

The alleged offense took place on the night of April 11 at a residence on the 300 block of East Upas Avenue in McAllen.

Suspect Description

Name: Adrian Antonio Duran

Adrian Antonio Duran Age: 30

30 Height: 5’2″

5’2″ Weight: 160 pounds

160 pounds Vehicle: Possibly driving a Ford Fusion

Public Asked to Assist in Search

📞 If you have any information on Duran’s whereabouts, contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

Tips can be submitted anonymously, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Authorities urge the public not to approach the suspect and to report sightings immediately.