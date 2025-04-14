Now

McAllen Police Searching for Man Accused of Sexual Conduct with Minor

Adrian Antonio Duron, 30, wanted in April 11 incident involving victim under 17; public urged to report any sightings.

By Andrea Lopez
Published April 14 2025

Incident Reported on East Yoopers Avenue Involving Victim Under 17

McAllen Police Department is actively searching for Adrian Antonio Duron, a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a reported incident of sexual conduct involving a minor.

The alleged offense took place on the night of April 11 at a residence on the 300 block of East Upas Avenue in McAllen.

Suspect Description

  • Name: Adrian Antonio Duran
  • Age: 30
  • Height: 5’2″
  • Weight: 160 pounds
  • Vehicle: Possibly driving a Ford Fusion

Public Asked to Assist in Search

📞 If you have any information on Duran’s whereabouts, contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

Tips can be submitted anonymously, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Authorities urge the public not to approach the suspect and to report sightings immediately.

