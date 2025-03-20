McAllen Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver After Fatal Crash on Highway 107

Authorities Investigating Multiple Suspects in Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Collision

McAllen police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead early this morning. The deadly crash occurred at approximately 5:20 AM near the 8600 block of State Highway 107.

Driver Fled the Scene

According to law enforcement, the driver responsible for the accident did not stop and is now being sought by authorities. Multiple suspects may be involved in the incident, though no arrests have been made.

“This is a criminal matter. We investigate it as such. We look to identify these parties that have left the scene,” a McAllen PD spokesperson stated.

Victim Dies After Being Taken to Hospital

The unidentified woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Community Concerns Over Late-Night Activity

A local witness expressed frustration over the accident, citing concerns about the nearby club and public safety in the area.

“I was contacted at five-something in the morning when I saw troopers taping off the road, but I believe it all came down to the club. I have an 83-year-old mother, and last time she complained of someone shooting at 9 AM. If this club is going to be open that late, we need some troopers or McAllen PD officers stationed out here,” the witness said.

How to Report Information

📞 McAllen Crime Stoppers: (956) 687-8477

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver or witnesses to the crash to come forward. Police emphasize that leaving the scene of an accident is a crime, and those responsible will be held accountable.