Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

McAllen Police Searching for Domestic Violence Suspect Alfredo Becerra

Becerra accused of breaking into home and assaulting victim on East Jasmine Avenue; public urged to report tips.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 10 2025

McAllen Police Searching for Domestic Violence Suspect Alfredo Becerra

Suspect Accused of Breaking Into Home and Assaulting Victim During Monday Incident

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Alfredo Becerra, who is wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident that occurred on Monday.

According to investigators, Becerra allegedly broke into a home on the 500 block of East Jasmine Avenue and assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

How to Help

📞 Anyone with information about Becerra’s whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

Tips can be submitted anonymously, and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

Authorities caution the public not to approach Becerra if spotted, and instead call police immediately.

Alfredo Becerra assault domestic violence East Jasmine Avenue home break-in McAllen McAllen PD Public Safety Texas wanted suspect

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
90°
Sunny

Humidity: 55%

Tonight
62°
Tomorrow
90°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted