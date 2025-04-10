McAllen Police Searching for Domestic Violence Suspect Alfredo Becerra

Suspect Accused of Breaking Into Home and Assaulting Victim During Monday Incident

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Alfredo Becerra, who is wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident that occurred on Monday.

According to investigators, Becerra allegedly broke into a home on the 500 block of East Jasmine Avenue and assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

How to Help

📞 Anyone with information about Becerra’s whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

Tips can be submitted anonymously, and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

Authorities caution the public not to approach Becerra if spotted, and instead call police immediately.