McAllen Police Searching for Business Burglary Suspect Rubén Serna

Suspect Wanted for Breaking Into 23rd Street Business

McAllen police are actively searching for Rubén Serna, who is accused of breaking into a business on 23rd Street last month and stealing money. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

Details of the Crime

According to police, Serna unlawfully entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene. Officials have not released additional details about the break-in but are urging anyone with information to come forward.

How to Report Information

If you know the whereabouts of Rubén Serna, you are encouraged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers. All tips remain anonymous, and any information could help lead to his arrest.

Contact McAllen Police

To report a tip, call:

McAllen Crime Stoppers: 956-684-8477

For official updates, visit the McAllen Police Department website: https://www.mcallen.net/departments/pd.

Authorities are urging the community to remain vigilant and report any leads that could assist in the investigation.