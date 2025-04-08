Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

McAllen Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect Jose Maria Mendoza

Mendoza accused of stealing cash at gunpoint during home invasion; public urged to report any sightings.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 08 2025

McAllen Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect Jose Maria Mendoza

Authorities Say Suspect Held Victim at Gunpoint During Home Invasion

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Jose Maria Mendoza, a suspect in a violent armed robbery that took place last Thursday on the 3000 block of Business 83.

According to investigators, Mendoza is one of two men who allegedly entered a victim’s home and stole cash at gunpoint. The incident is being treated as a serious felony offense, and police are pursuing leads across the state.

Suspect Description

  • Name: Jose Maria Mendoza
  • Height: 5’9″
  • Weight: Approximately 200 pounds
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Last known address: Weslaco, Texas

Call for Public Assistance

📞 Anyone with information on Mendoza’s whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

Police say tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

“This individual is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him—report any sightings immediately,” officials stated.

armed robbery Business 83 Crime Alert home invasion Jose Maria Mendoza McAllen McAllen Police Public Safety Texas wanted suspect

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
87°
Sunny

Humidity: 58%

Tonight
62°
Tomorrow
89°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted