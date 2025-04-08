McAllen Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect Jose Maria Mendoza

Authorities Say Suspect Held Victim at Gunpoint During Home Invasion

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Jose Maria Mendoza, a suspect in a violent armed robbery that took place last Thursday on the 3000 block of Business 83.

According to investigators, Mendoza is one of two men who allegedly entered a victim’s home and stole cash at gunpoint. The incident is being treated as a serious felony offense, and police are pursuing leads across the state.

Suspect Description

Name: Jose Maria Mendoza

Height: 5'9″

5’9″ Weight: Approximately 200 pounds

Approximately 200 pounds Hair: Black

Black Eyes: Brown

Brown Last known address: Weslaco, Texas

Call for Public Assistance

📞 Anyone with information on Mendoza’s whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

Police say tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

“This individual is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him—report any sightings immediately,” officials stated.