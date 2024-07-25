McAllen House Fire Extinguished: No Injuries Reported

Authorities in the city of McAllen responded to a structure fire this morning. Multiple agencies arrived at the scene to combat the blaze, and our reporter Alondra de Hoyos has the full story.

Incident Details

Officials reported the McAllen house fire around 11 AM near 28th Street and Beech Street. Smoke was visible from miles away, drawing attention from the community. At least six fire trucks and paramedics were dispatched to the scene to address the emergency.

McAllen Fire Assistant Chief Mike Luna stated that the department initially received reports indicating there were people inside the house. However, upon arrival, fire crews discovered that the home was unoccupied.

“We did have a lot of loud popping, due to the kind of the area in the rear where it may have been. There are a lot of objects back there that could have caused any kind of popping sound. However, the electrical is on location, and they’ve isolated power to the residence,” explained Luna.

Damage and Response

The fire caused extensive damage to the house, but it is currently unknown if the home is a total loss. Fortunately, no neighboring homes were damaged, and there were no reported injuries. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire.

The rapid response from multiple fire trucks and paramedics ensured that the fire was contained and that no lives were lost. The McAllen Fire Department is committed to thoroughly investigating the incident to determine its cause and prevent future occurrences.