McAllen Hit and Run: Woman Charged with Collision Involving Bodily Injury

A woman in McAllen, Texas, is now in custody following a hit-and-run incident that left a man seriously injured.

Hit and Run on North Nolana Avenue

The accident occurred on the 2100 block of North Nolana Avenue around 7:00 PM. According to the McAllen Police Department, Valeria Guadalupe Garza, the driver of a gray Honda Civic, struck a 30-year-old man and then fled the scene, leaving her vehicle behind.

Garza Arrested and Charged

Garza, 23, later returned to the incident location and was arrested. She has been charged with collision involving bodily injury. Currently, she is being held at the local county jail.

Victim’s Condition

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries. The current condition of the victim has not been released by authorities.