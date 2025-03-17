McAllen Firefighters Battle Massive Commercial Building Fire for Three Hours

Fire Crews Deploy Second Alarm as Flames Consume Large Structure

A massive fire broke out in a commercial building on the 1600 block of North 10th Street in McAllen early this morning, prompting a major response from the fire department.

According to McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria, the fire was called in at around 5 AM, and due to the size of the building, firefighters battled the blaze for approximately three hours before fully extinguishing it.

Heavy Smoke and Flames Prompt Second Alarm Response

“One of the first fire engine companies arrived and encountered heavy smoke coming out of both the front and the back of the building,” said Gloria.

Given the severity of the fire, crews immediately upgraded the response to a second alarm, bringing in additional resources:

5 fire trucks, 5 crews, and command officers. Second alarm response: An additional 3 fire trucks were dispatched.

No Injuries Reported, But Damage Is Extensive

Firefighters successfully prevented the fire from spreading to nearby structures, and no injuries were reported. However, Chief Gloria confirmed that the inside of the building sustained severe damage, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are still examining the site to determine what sparked the fire. Investigators will assess potential causes, including:

Electrical issues

Flammable materials inside the building

Possible structural hazards

How to Report Fire-Related Information

If you have any information regarding this fire, contact:

📞 McAllen Fire Department

Residents and business owners are encouraged to report fire hazards and ensure commercial buildings follow safety regulations to prevent future incidents.