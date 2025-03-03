McAllen Crash Sends 7 to Hospital as Authorities Investigate

McAllen authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in seven people being rushed to the hospital. The accident occurred at Taylor Road and Pecan Boulevard around 2:00 p.m., prompting an emergency response from local fire and police departments.

Emergency Response and Hospitalization

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria confirmed that seven individuals were transported to a hospital for medical evaluation. The extent of their injuries remains unclear at this time. First responders quickly arrived on the scene to assist those involved, ensuring immediate medical attention.

Ongoing Investigation by McAllen PD

As the investigation continues, McAllen Police Department officials are working to determine the cause of the accident. Details regarding the vehicles involved and potential contributing factors have not yet been released.

Drivers in the area are urged to remain cautious and aware of potential traffic disruptions as authorities complete their investigation.

If you witnessed the crash or have any relevant information, you are encouraged to contact McAllen PD.