McAllen City Braces for Cold Front: Comprehensive Safety Measures Initiated

As McAllen city braces for an impending cold front, officials have begun preparing their units to tackle the harsh weather conditions. The city’s proactive approach includes measures to prevent frozen pipes and ensure driving safety.

Preparing for the Cold Front

Officials recommend letting water taps drip for 5 to 10 minutes to prevent pipes from freezing. “If it doesn’t burst, it will definitely freeze. Use a hairdryer or blow dryer to heat the service line entering your home if freezing occurs,” an official advised. Residents have also been informed to contact the city’s public utility department if their water has an unusual smell.

Ensuring Driving Safety

Officials are stressing the importance of controlling vehicle speed and ensuring your car is in good condition during the cold weather conditions. “Drive slower, increase distance between vehicles, and avoid tailgating. Leave home with ample time,” they advised. Ensuring your vehicle’s equipment, such as tires, antifreeze levels, and brakes, are in good condition is also crucial for safety. “Bald tires with no tread will make it difficult for your vehicle to grip the road,” officials emphasized, highlighting the need for residents to be prepared for the cold front.