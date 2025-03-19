NOW
McAllen Businesswoman Loses Flower Shop in Fire, Community Rallies to Help

The Lovely Bouquet destroyed in early morning blaze; residents support owner’s rebuilding efforts.

Published March 19, 2025

Early Morning Fire Destroys The Lovely Bouquet, Leaving Owner Determined to Rebuild

A local businesswoman in McAllen is facing a devastating loss after a fire destroyed her flower shop, The Lovely Bouquet, over the weekend.

Early Morning Fire Levels Business

McAllen firefighters responded to the blaze early Sunday morning around 5 AM. While no injuries were reported, the fire completely destroyed the shop, leaving nothing but ashes where a thriving business once stood.

The shop’s owner, Cynthia Garcia, shared her heartbreak but also expressed hope for the future, as the community has rallied around her in support.

Community Offers Help

Friends, customers, and neighbors have stepped up to support Cynthia, offering assistance and encouragement as she plans to rebuild her business.

“At the moment, the Latino community is coming together to support me, offering to help provide services so that I can continue working,” Cynthia shared.

How to Support Cynthia & The Lovely Bouquet

Those who wish to help Cynthia rebuild her flower shop can contact her directly at:

📞 (956) 661-6004

As Cynthia remains optimistic about the future, she continues to rely on the support of the McAllen community to help her restore her livelihood.

