Master the Art of BBQ Seasoning

Today, we’re thrilled to bring you an exclusive segment with renowned pitmaster, ArnieTex. Known for his expertise in barbecue, Arnie joins our own Efren Salinas to delve into the essentials of meat seasoning that promise to elevate your grilling game.

Starting with the basics, Arnie emphasizes the importance of quality ingredients. “The foundation of any good barbecue seasoning starts with fine sea salt, black pepper, and garlic,” he explains. These simple components, often referred to by Arnie as the “OG of seasonings,” are vital for any culinary enthusiast.

But it’s not just about the basics. Arnie introduces us to the world of refined tastes with his specially crafted blends. “For larger cuts, like brisket, a coarser grind such as the 16 mesh black pepper is essential. It’s what the pros use to achieve that perfect crust and flavor penetration,” Arnie shares. His signature mix, the Soft Pepper Garlic blend, balances these elements in a ratio that has become a bestseller, beloved by chefs and home cooks alike.

The segment isn’t just about selling products; it’s a masterclass in seasoning meats. Arnie discusses how additions like chili powder, paprika, and even MSG can enhance meat, offering depth and a burst of color. “MSG often gets a bad rap, but it’s a natural ingredient that brings out the best in your meats,” he reassures viewers.

As we wrap up today’s session, Arnie reminds us that these tips are just the beginning. “Whether you’re grilling at home or competing, these techniques are your first step towards mastering the art of barbecue,” he concludes, promising more insights into sauces and marinades in future segments.