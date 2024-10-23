Massive $3.2 Million Meth Seizure at Veterans International Bridge

Officers from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) made a stunning discovery last Friday at the Veterans International Bridge. More than $3.2 million worth of methamphetamine, commonly known as meth, was seized in an inspection operation.

Drug Bust at Veterans International Bridge

The massive drug haul was found during a routine inspection of a 2006 Ford vehicle. Assisting the CBP officers was the ever-reliable K-9 unit, which played a crucial role in the detection of the illicit substance.

The Seizure

Several packages weighing a total of 355 pounds were discovered in the vehicle. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around $3.2 million. This marks one of the most significant drug busts at the Veterans International Bridge in recent times.