Mass Shooting Near Tennessee State University Homecoming Parade Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured

A tragic mass shooting near Tennessee State University in Nashville has left one person dead and nine others injured, including three juveniles. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. yesterday, during homecoming parade festivities, and is believed to have resulted from a dispute between two groups.

The Shooting

Police reports indicate that the shooting took place close to the Tennessee State University campus, where homecoming celebrations were in full swing. The violence erupted when an argument escalated into gunfire, resulting in ten confirmed victims. Among them, a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead, while others were transported to local hospitals with various injuries.

Three of the injured victims are juveniles, with two 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Investigation

Nashville police are still investigating the exact cause of the dispute that led to the shooting. At this time, it is unclear whether arrests have been made or if any suspects have been identified. Authorities have confirmed that five victims were transported to hospitals by the Nashville Fire Department, while another five victims were brought in by private vehicles. Some of the injured individuals are believed to have been directly involved in the shooting.

“At this point, there are ten victims that have been confirmed to have been involved in that gunfire, one of which is deceased,” a police spokesperson said.

Impact on the Community

Despite the tragic event, Tennessee State University continued with its homecoming events, although the shooting cast a shadow over the celebration. The university and local authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant while the investigation is ongoing.