Manhunt Underway: Mission Suspect Flees After Armed Standoff with Deputies

Mission Manhunt: Edward Vargas on the Run After Armed Standoff

Authorities in Mission, Texas, are actively searching for Edward Vargas, who fled after a tense standoff with Hidalgo County deputies. The incident, which began as a welfare check following a domestic dispute, quickly escalated when Vargas refused to cooperate with law enforcement while armed with a knife.

Standoff Turns Into Chase

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Mission to check on a reported domestic dispute between Vargas and his 41-year-old girlfriend. Upon arrival, officers found Vargas inside the home but unwilling to open the door.

Authorities say Vargas was armed with a knife and refused to comply with deputies’ orders.

Deputies attempted to apprehend him, but Vargas managed to flee on foot. In a dramatic turn, his girlfriend interfered with law enforcement efforts, striking an electric shock device as officers tried to subdue him. She was subsequently arrested.

Public Urged to Help Locate Vargas

As of now, Vargas remains at large, and law enforcement officials are urging the public to come forward with any information about his whereabouts.

📞 Call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477

Authorities stress that Vargas may still be armed and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is encouraged to call law enforcement immediately rather than attempting to detain him.

Legal Consequences for Interfering with Police

The incident also highlights the serious legal consequences of obstructing law enforcement operations. Vargas’ girlfriend now faces charges for interfering with deputies during the pursuit. Authorities warn that hindering a criminal investigation can result in serious penalties, including jail time.

Ongoing Investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office continues its search for Vargas, working with local law enforcement agencies to track him down. Officers are also reviewing security footage and witness statements in hopes of narrowing down his location.

Law Enforcement & Crime Prevention Resources

For official updates and information on crime prevention, visit:

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office – www.hidalgocountysheriff.org

Mission Police Department – www.missionpolice.org
Texas Crime Stoppers – www.texascrimestoppers.org

If you have any information about Edward Vargas, contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at ☎ (956) 668-8477.