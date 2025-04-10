Man Pleads Not Guilty in 2023 Crash That Killed Cyclist in Hidalgo County

Rios Faces Up to 20 Years if Convicted; Victim Identified as Amilcar Gomez

Alan Nicolas Rios has pleaded not guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter and accident involving death stemming from a 2023 crash that killed a cyclist in Hidalgo County.

Rios appeared before a judge this week to face accusations in the death of 36-year-old Amilcar Gomez, who was struck and killed at the scene.

Out on Bail with Interlock Requirement

Rios is currently out on bond but is required to wear an interlock device, which prevents a vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected.

If convicted, Rios could face up to 20 years in prison.

Officials Urge Responsible Driving

The case has prompted renewed calls from law enforcement and public officials urging young drivers to make responsible decisions and avoid getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

📞 For information about DUI prevention and victim support services, contact the Texas Department of Transportation or local advocacy groups.