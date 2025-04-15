Man Jumps Off Queen Isabella Causeway While Fleeing Police, Later Rescued and Arrested

CBP and Coast Guard Respond After Suspect Leaps from Bridge into Bay Waters

A man fleeing from South Padre Island police took a dramatic leap off the Queen Isabella Causeway before being rescued and arrested over the weekend.

The unidentified suspect reportedly jumped over the railing and into the water during a foot pursuit.

Rescued by CBP Air and Marine

Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations located the man in the water and safely pulled him out.

He was then transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard, who treated him for minor scratches and other superficial injuries.

Now in Police Custody

After receiving medical attention, the man was taken into police custody. Authorities have not yet released his name or the charges he faces.

📞 For updates on this case, contact the South Padre Island Police Department.