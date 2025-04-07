Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Bar Shooting in Alamo

Jorge Enriquez Saldana Gonzalez held without bond after confessing to shooting woman outside Sandra’s Bar; investigation ongoing.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 07 2025

Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Bar Shooting in Alamo

Suspect Confessed to Shooting Woman Outside Local Business; Arrest Made in Edinburg

A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge following a deadly shooting outside a bar in the city of Alamo.

Jorge Enriquez Saldana Gonzalez confessed to shooting a woman late Wednesday night outside Sandra’s Bar, located on the 100 block of North Seventh Street.

Alamo police responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where they found the woman suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Witnesses Heard Shots, Saw Suspect Flee

According to witnesses, the woman exited the bar moments before they heard gunfire. They later observed the suspect fleeing in a pickup truck.

Police tracked Gonzalez to a location on the 10,700 block of Hernandez Street in Edinburg, where he was taken into custody without incident.

No Bond Issued

Gonzalez appeared before a judge this morning, where he was formally charged with murder and issued no bond.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending family notification.

Investigation Continues

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and authorities say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

📞 Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Alamo Police Department or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (956) 668-8477.

Alamo Alamo PD bar shooting Edinburg gun violence homicide Jorge Enriquez Saldana Gonzalez murder charge Sandra’s Bar Texas

Stories You May Like

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
82°
Sunny

Humidity: 55%

Tonight
56°
Tomorrow
86°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted