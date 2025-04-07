Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Bar Shooting in Alamo

Suspect Confessed to Shooting Woman Outside Local Business; Arrest Made in Edinburg

A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge following a deadly shooting outside a bar in the city of Alamo.

Jorge Enriquez Saldana Gonzalez confessed to shooting a woman late Wednesday night outside Sandra’s Bar, located on the 100 block of North Seventh Street.

Alamo police responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where they found the woman suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Witnesses Heard Shots, Saw Suspect Flee

According to witnesses, the woman exited the bar moments before they heard gunfire. They later observed the suspect fleeing in a pickup truck.

Police tracked Gonzalez to a location on the 10,700 block of Hernandez Street in Edinburg, where he was taken into custody without incident.

No Bond Issued

Gonzalez appeared before a judge this morning, where he was formally charged with murder and issued no bond.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending family notification.

Investigation Continues

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and authorities say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

📞 Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Alamo Police Department or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (956) 668-8477.