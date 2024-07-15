Brownsville Man Arrested for Stealing and Pawning Family Member’s Property

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Leonel Puga Jr. for theft after he admitted to stealing and pawning items from his aunt’s apartment. The incident occurred at approximately 6:23 p.m. at the apartments located at 1750 N. Illinois Ave, Brownsville, Texas.

The complainant, Puga’s aunt, told deputies that she had allowed him to stay at her apartment. During his stay, he took a 32-inch TV, a power drill, and a battery pack without her consent and pawned them. Despite her requests, Puga refused to return the stolen items.

Confession and Arrest

Upon arriving at the scene, Sheriff’s Deputies made contact with Leonel Puga Jr., who confessed to stealing the items. He revealed that he had traded them for crack cocaine and was unable to recover them. Following his confession, deputies placed Puga under arrest for theft, a class B misdemeanor.

Puga was then transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center for arraignment. This arrest highlights the ongoing issue of substance abuse and its impact on families and communities.

Legal Consequences

Theft, classified as a class B misdemeanor, carries significant legal consequences. If convicted, Puga could face up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000. The severity of the penalties underscores the importance of addressing theft and substance abuse issues within the community.