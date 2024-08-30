Man Arrested for Alleged Public Lewdness in McAllen Business

McAllen PD has made an arrest in connection to alleged acts of public lewdness at a downtown McAllen business. Dionicio Luna Aguirre was arrested by police this morning at a club on Dallas Avenue. Aguirre was one of the four men wanted in the sex acts that have been under investigation since August the Fourth.

Sergeant John Saenz of McAllen PD stated that Aguirre surrendered himself to the police and has been charged with public lewdness in relation to the incident. The department has also secured arrest warrants for Diego Rodrigo Barros, Marc Anthony Watts, and Alvaro Costilla in connection to the case.

After posting bail, Aguirre Luna spoke to the media, claiming that the video evidence does not show everything and leaves much to the imagination. Aguirre, who is a drag performer, expressed feeling that the arrest was an attack on the LGBT community.

Police are still searching for three other individuals involved in the case and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.