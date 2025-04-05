Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery at Alton Hardware Store

Deputies Recover Stolen Cash After Suspect Threatens Clerk With Robbery Message on Phone

An aggravated robbery at Los Pinos Hardware Store in Alton ended with the arrest of 20-year-old Kyle Fernandez, who is now facing a robbery charge and a $40,000 bond, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place around 1:45 p.m. on Conway Avenue, when deputies responded to reports of a robbery in progress.

Phone Displayed Threat, Suspect Claimed to Have Gun

According to store employees, Fernandez entered the store and showed a message on his phone that read, “This is a robbery.” He claimed to be armed, prompting the clerk to comply.

Authorities later confirmed that Fernandez did not have a firearm but was found carrying a hammer, which they recovered along with the stolen cash.

“They said there was an armed robbery. The suspect went in. There was an assault rifle of some kind and he was going after the money. They caught him,” one witness said.

Community Frustration with Repeat Offenders

A nearby resident expressed frustration with what they say is a pattern of repeat offenders being quickly released.

“They came into our business. But the problem here is that authorities don’t do what they should because by the following day, we saw the person who broke into our business walking free at the flea market,” the resident shared.

Investigation Ongoing

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains open, and further charges are possible.

📞 Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.