Lyft and Uber Offer 50% Off Rides to Polling Stations on Election Day

Rideshare companies Lyft and Uber are stepping up their efforts to make voting more accessible by offering 50% off rides to polling stations on Election Day. As part of their voting access programs, the discount aims to remove transportation barriers that can prevent people from casting their ballots.

Bridging the Transportation Gap

According to a recent report by Lyft, individuals without access to cars are significantly less likely to vote. The rideshare company emphasized that a simple one-mile increase in distance to a polling station can reduce voter turnout by as much as 20%. In states like Texas, where the average distance to a polling site can be as long as 5.8 miles, this discount could make a substantial difference.

How to Use the Discount

Lyft users can take advantage of the 50% off discount by preloading the code VOTE24 into their app, valid until November 5th. Uber is expected to provide similar voting day offers, ensuring that voters have affordable transportation options to reach their polling locations.

Encouraging Voter Turnout

Both Lyft and Uber have been long-time advocates for increasing voter participation, especially among those who face obstacles like transportation. By offering discounted rides, the companies hope to contribute to a higher voter turnout and make it easier for everyone to participate in the democratic process.

With Election Day approaching, this initiative provides a convenient option for those who might otherwise struggle to make it to the polls. Whether you’re a regular user of rideshare apps or just looking for an easy way to get to your polling station, Lyft and Uber’s voting access programs are designed to help you get there.