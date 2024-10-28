Listeria Outbreak Linked to McDonald’s Expands: The Dangers of Fast Food

McDonald’s, a global fast food chain, is under scrutiny as a deadly listeria outbreak linked to their products spreads to more states. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is still working diligently to pinpoint the exact source of this lethal outbreak.

Onions in Focus: The Source of the Outbreak

According to the CDC, the focus has now shifted to onions from a processing facility in Colorado. The CDC has reported 75 E. coli cases in 13 states linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders. The outbreak has led to 22 hospitalizations, two of which involve severe kidney disease complications, and one death in Colorado.

McDonald’s Response to the Crisis

Colorado, the state with the highest number of cases, has 26 confirmed cases. Ages of those affected range from 13 to 88. In response to the outbreak, McDonald’s announced the removal of Quarter Pounders from the menu in approximately a fifth of its stores. According to a statement released by the fast food giant, the FDA is investigating sliced onions from a processing plant in Colorado Springs that supplied approximately 900 McDonald’s restaurants.

Preventive Measures and Further Implications

McDonald’s proactively removed slivered onions, a key ingredient in Quarter Pounders, from restaurants in select states. Furthermore, the decision was made to temporarily remove the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in these states, a decision not taken lightly by the corporation.

The Underlying Threat of E. Coli

Doctors warn that the number of cases is likely higher than the official CDC figure, given that many people with E. coli symptoms do not seek medical attention. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps and vomiting, and usually begin 3 to 4 days after infection. While most people recover after a few days, it’s worth noting that E. coli infections cause about 265,000 illnesses in the U.S. every year, and approximately 100 deaths.