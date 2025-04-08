Now

Legal Experts Debunk Viral Rumors on Permanent Residency Entry Ban

Immigration attorneys confirm social media claims about April 25 restrictions are false; urge residents to rely on verified legal guidance.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 08 2025

No Executive Order Denying Entry to Green Card Holders, Despite TikTok Claims

Immigration attorneys are pushing back against false claims spreading on social media that suggest U.S. permanent residents will be denied entry into the country starting April 25.

Legal experts say the rumors—mostly circulating on TikTok and other platforms—are completely unfounded and causing unnecessary panic among green card holders.

“It is a myth that individuals will not be able to come in through the port of entry,” said one immigration attorney. “That permanent residents will no longer be allowed to enter after a certain date—it’s a lie being spread on TikTok.”

No Executive Order Targeting Permanent Residents

There are currently around 13 million permanent residents in the U.S. Legal experts confirm that no executive order has been issued that would change their status or bar them from reentry.

While individuals with pending administrative issues or criminal records may be subject to secondary inspection, this is a longstanding policy, not the result of any new directive.

What Green Card Holders Should Know

Attorneys are encouraging all permanent residents to:

  • Keep their documentation up to date
  • Avoid relying on social media for immigration advice
  • Consider applying for U.S. citizenship, if eligible
  • Consult licensed immigration attorneys for accurate information

“We urge the public to rely only on legal professionals and not viral videos or unofficial sources,” an attorney added.

For trusted immigration updates and information, visit https://uscis.gov or consult a licensed immigration attorney.

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

