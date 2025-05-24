Launch Cleared: FAA Approves SpaceX Starship Test Flight for May 27

Authorities locate the suspect vehicle in a deadly Weslaco hit-and-run; search for the driver intensifies.
BOCA CHICA, TX — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially approved SpaceX to move forward with its next Starship test flight, scheduled for as early as the evening of Tuesday, May 27. The launch will take place from the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, a remote site near Brownsville that has become a hub for next-generation rocket development.
The flight will mark the third attempt to launch the towering Starship mega rocket, after two previous test flights ended in failure earlier this year. SpaceX hopes this launch will achieve key milestones in both ascent and descent phases as the company pushes toward eventual orbital missions and Mars readiness.
Residents Warned of Sonic Booms
As with previous Starship tests, the FAA and local officials have issued public notices warning of sonic booms that may be heard across Brownsville, South Padre Island, and Port Isabel. The booms are expected as the rocket slows from supersonic speeds during descent—a key moment in SpaceX’s effort to develop reusable spacecraft components.
Authorities stress that while loud, the booms pose no safety threat. However, locals are advised to secure pets and avoid waterfront viewing zones, as road and beach closures may be enforced for safety reasons.
Historic Flight Site and Global Interest
The Boca Chica site has drawn attention not just from engineers and space enthusiasts, but also from nearby communities and environmental groups, as Starbase expands its footprint in the region. The Starship vehicle, standing nearly 400 feet tall, is the most powerful rocket ever built and is central to SpaceX’s long-term vision for lunar and Martian exploration.
Helpful Links and Contact Information
- SpaceX Starbase Updates: https://www.spacex.com/launches
- FAA Commercial Space Office: https://www.faa.gov/space
- Cameron County Road Closures & Alerts: https://www.cameroncountytx.gov
- Starbase Public Safety Line: 📞 (956) 548-7000
Stay tuned to local alerts and FAA bulletins for updates as the May 27 test flight approaches.
