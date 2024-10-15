La Grulla Police Seek Help in Cemetery Theft Case

The La Grulla Police Department is seeking public assistance in a case involving theft from a local cemetery. The stolen items include a solar powered light fixture and a decorative statue of two angels, both of which were taken on Saturday.

Unsolved Theft Case in La Grulla

The theft occurred at the cemetery located behind the City Hall and East Second Street in La Grulla. As of now, there is no information on who the perpetrators might be or where the stolen items could be found.

La Grulla Police Seek Public Assistance

The police are urging anyone with information about the crime to come forward. Individuals are encouraged to contact the La Grulla Police Department at 956 487 8522. The department is hoping that with the public’s help, they can recover the stolen items and bring the culprits to justice.