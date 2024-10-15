La Grulla Police Seek Help in Cemetery Theft Case

Solar powered light fixture and angel statue stolen from La Grulla city cemetery
Published October 15, 2024
The La Grulla Police Department is seeking public assistance in a case involving theft from a local cemetery. The stolen items include a solar powered light fixture and a decorative statue of two angels, both of which were taken on Saturday.
Unsolved Theft Case in La Grulla
The theft occurred at the cemetery located behind the City Hall and East Second Street in La Grulla. As of now, there is no information on who the perpetrators might be or where the stolen items could be found.
La Grulla Police Seek Public Assistance
The police are urging anyone with information about the crime to come forward. Individuals are encouraged to contact the La Grulla Police Department at 956 487 8522. The department is hoping that with the public’s help, they can recover the stolen items and bring the culprits to justice.
The La Grulla Police Department is seeking public assistance in a case involving theft from a local cemetery. The stolen items include a solar powered light fixture and a decorative statue of two angels, both of which were taken on Saturday.
Unsolved Theft Case in La Grulla
The theft occurred at the cemetery located behind the City Hall and East Second Street in La Grulla. As of now, there is no information on who the perpetrators might be or where the stolen items could be found.
La Grulla Police Seek Public Assistance
The police are urging anyone with information about the crime to come forward. Individuals are encouraged to contact the La Grulla Police Department at 956 487 8522. The department is hoping that with the public’s help, they can recover the stolen items and bring the culprits to justice.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.