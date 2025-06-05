Now

Kidnappings Alert: US Warns Travelers of Dating App Dangers in Mexico

Kidnappings Alert: US Embassy issues a travel advisory as fake dating profiles lead to abductions at popular beach destinations.

By Erick Castillo
Published June 05 2025

Kidnappings Alert: US Warns Travelers of Dating App Dangers in Mexico: US Embassy’s Urgent Advisory

In a stark warning to travelers, the US Embassy in Mexico has issued a travel advisory concerning the alarming rise in kidnappings tied to dating applications. The advisory comes in response to several incidents where US citizens were abducted by criminals using fake profiles on dating apps, targeting unsuspecting tourists at popular Mexican beach destinations such as Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit.

Danger Lurking Behind Screens

The US Consulate General in Guadalajara has highlighted the modus operandi of these criminals. By creating fake profiles on dating apps, they lure individuals into a false sense of security, leading to dangerous situations. Experts caution against trusting individuals encountered solely through social media interactions. “We’re giving you the impression that he’s much happier than normal,” one expert noted, identifying this as a potential red flag. It’s crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and confront any suspicious behavior to avoid falling victim to such scams.

High-Risk Areas Identified

The advisory from the US Embassy extends beyond dating app-related threats, encompassing broader travel risks. Specifically, the embassy has listed several Mexican states as “do not travel” zones due to elevated crime rates and kidnapping incidents. These include Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas. Additionally, caution is advised when traveling to Baja California, Chiapas, Guanajuato, and Jalisco, among other states.

In light of these warnings, US officials are emphasizing the importance of American citizens being treated with care and respect while abroad. “Assuring that American citizens are always treated with care and with respect, there’s got to be severe repercussions whenever we find that somebody has harmed an American citizen,” a US official stated. Last year, discussions with both the outgoing and incoming presidents of Mexico underscored the need for increased protection of US citizens.

Seeking Assistance

US citizens in need of assistance while in Mexico can reach out to the US Embassy for support. It’s crucial for travelers to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety while exploring international destinations.

For further assistance, US citizens can contact the embassy using the following numbers:

