Junkyard Fire Destroys Vehicles and Property in Brownsville

Firefighters Contain Morning Blaze That Damaged Auto Parts and Burned Half an Acre

A grass fire behind a junkyard near Jorge Signs and Southmost Road in Brownsville destroyed at least ten used vehicles, tires, and various auto parts this morning, according to local officials.

The blaze also scorched roughly half an acre of property.

Massive Response from Fire Crews

Five fire apparatuses, including three fire trucks and two booster trucks, were deployed to the scene.

It took firefighters approximately one hour to fully extinguish the flames, followed by two additional hours to control and eliminate hotspots.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Investigation Underway

The Cameron County Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the cause of the fire.

📞 Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office.