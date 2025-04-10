Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Junkyard Fire Destroys Vehicles and Property in Brownsville

Blaze behind Southmost Road business burns at least 10 vehicles and half an acre; Fire Marshal investigating.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 10 2025

Junkyard Fire Destroys Vehicles and Property in Brownsville

Firefighters Contain Morning Blaze That Damaged Auto Parts and Burned Half an Acre

A grass fire behind a junkyard near Jorge Signs and Southmost Road in Brownsville destroyed at least ten used vehicles, tires, and various auto parts this morning, according to local officials.

The blaze also scorched roughly half an acre of property.

Massive Response from Fire Crews

Five fire apparatuses, including three fire trucks and two booster trucks, were deployed to the scene.

It took firefighters approximately one hour to fully extinguish the flames, followed by two additional hours to control and eliminate hotspots.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Investigation Underway

The Cameron County Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the cause of the fire.

📞 Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office.

auto parts Brownsville Cameron County Fire Marshal fire response Grass Fire Jorge Signs junkyard fire Southmost Road Texas used vehicles

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
90°
Sunny

Humidity: 55%

Tonight
62°
Tomorrow
90°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted