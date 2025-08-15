Texas immigration: South Texas mayors and business leaders call for comprehensive immigration reform amid labor shortages.
“Jerry Jones Triumphs Over Cancer: Dallas Cowboys Owner Celebrates Being Tumor-Free”
Jerry Jones cancer-free: "Jerry Jones announces cancer-free status after a decade-long battle with melanoma, while sports fans gear up for thrilling NBA and MLB matchups."
Jerry Jones: A Triumphant Victory Over Cancer
In a remarkable announcement from Dallas, Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, revealed that he is officially tumor-free after a long battle with stage 4 melanoma. Diagnosed in 2010, Jones underwent two lung surgeries and two lymph node surgeries. He credits his recovery to a successful PD1 therapy trial, designed to empower the immune system to combat cancer cells. Despite the toll the treatment took on his body, requiring both hip replacements, Jones remains robust and active at 82 years old.
Astros Bounce Back Against Boston
The Houston Astros are regaining momentum as they wrapped up their series against the Boston Red Sox. After a challenging 14-1 loss earlier in the week, the Astros turned the tide with a 4-1 victory, thanks to impressive performances by Yainer Diaz, who drove in three runs, and strong pitching. The series took a dramatic turn when former Houston staffer Alex Cora was ejected. The Astros now prepare to launch into their next series, seeking to maintain their winning streak.
Rangers Seek Redemption
Over at Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers faced off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a rematch of the 2023 championship. Despite a strong showing from Cattell Marte, who contributed four of the Diamondbacks’ six runs, the Rangers’ bullpen struggled, leaving them with a .500 record. This weekend, they head to Toronto, eager to reclaim their standing.
NBA Fans Anticipate Exciting Matchups
As the NBA gears up for the 2025-2026 season, fans are buzzing with excitement over the announced schedule. Key matchups include Kevin Durant’s return to Phoenix as a Houston Rocket and Anthony Davis’s return to Los Angeles after his trade for Luka Donkic. The young San Antonio Spurs will also return to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for a match against the Phoenix Suns on February 19, followed by a game against the Sacramento Kings. With just 68 days until the regular season kicks off, anticipation is building among basketball enthusiasts.
Harlingen Community Rallies for Funeral Fundraiser After Tragic Fire
Harlingen: Local pizza shop hosts fundraiser to support the family of two sisters lost in a Harlingen mobile home fire.
Recall Alert: Over 100,000 Drinkmate Bottles Pulled Due to Explosion Risk
Drinkmate recall: Consumer Product Safety Commission urges immediate discontinuation of Drinkmate bottles amidst injury reports.
August 15, 2025 Weather Alert: Tropical Disturbance Could Bring Heavy Rain to South Texas
South Texas weather: Hidalgo and Cameron County Under Flood Watch as Tropical System Develops in Gulf
Water Outage: Mercedes’ Tiger Crossing Residents to Lose Water Supply Tonight
City crews to conduct overnight waterline repairs, impacting homes in and around the subdivision.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing 61-Year-Old Man, Jose Luis Saldivar
Jose Luis Saldivar, who suffered a stroke last year, was last seen near Donna on February 1st — authorities urge the public to assist in locating him.
Harlingen PD Responds to Concerns Over Officer’s Presence During ICE Raids
Harlingen Police clarify their role after video sparks debate about local involvement in ICE operations.
Harlingen Residents Protest Deportations as Governor Abbott Sends More Reinforcements to Texas Border
Peaceful rally in Harlingen challenges recent deportations, while state reinforcements bolster federal efforts at the border.
Update: Suspect Faces Capital Murder Charges After Teen’s Death in Hidalgo County Shooting”
Geoffrey J. Luna is now charged with capital murder following the death of a 16-year-old in a drug deal gone wrong.
Warning: Fake McAllen PD Social Media Page Scam Targeting Residents
City officials urge residents to stay vigilant and avoid sharing personal information with fraudulent accounts.
National Night Out: Palm View PD Hosts Community Event
National Night Out: Palm View Police Department invites the community to engage with local officers during the annual National Night Out.
Texas Leaders Urge Federal Action on Immigration to Address Workforce Shortages
Texas immigration: South Texas mayors and business leaders call for comprehensive immigration reform amid labor shortages.
Mission Shooting: Two Teens Charged with Aggravated Robbery
Mission shooting: Teens in Mission face serious charges after a gun sale goes awry, leaving one man injured.
Active Shooter Training in South Texas Schools Following Uvalde Tragedy
Active Shooter Training: Valley schools enhance security measures with staff training and new legislative requirements.
Traffic Safety in School Zones: Authorities Urge Caution as School Year Begins
Traffic safety: Texas officials highlight essential safety measures to prevent accidents in school zones.
