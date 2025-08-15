“Jerry Jones Triumphs Over Cancer: Dallas Cowboys Owner Celebrates Being Tumor-Free”

Jerry Jones: A Triumphant Victory Over Cancer

In a remarkable announcement from Dallas, Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, revealed that he is officially tumor-free after a long battle with stage 4 melanoma. Diagnosed in 2010, Jones underwent two lung surgeries and two lymph node surgeries. He credits his recovery to a successful PD1 therapy trial, designed to empower the immune system to combat cancer cells. Despite the toll the treatment took on his body, requiring both hip replacements, Jones remains robust and active at 82 years old.

Astros Bounce Back Against Boston

The Houston Astros are regaining momentum as they wrapped up their series against the Boston Red Sox. After a challenging 14-1 loss earlier in the week, the Astros turned the tide with a 4-1 victory, thanks to impressive performances by Yainer Diaz, who drove in three runs, and strong pitching. The series took a dramatic turn when former Houston staffer Alex Cora was ejected. The Astros now prepare to launch into their next series, seeking to maintain their winning streak.

Rangers Seek Redemption

Over at Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers faced off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a rematch of the 2023 championship. Despite a strong showing from Cattell Marte, who contributed four of the Diamondbacks’ six runs, the Rangers’ bullpen struggled, leaving them with a .500 record. This weekend, they head to Toronto, eager to reclaim their standing.

NBA Fans Anticipate Exciting Matchups

As the NBA gears up for the 2025-2026 season, fans are buzzing with excitement over the announced schedule. Key matchups include Kevin Durant’s return to Phoenix as a Houston Rocket and Anthony Davis’s return to Los Angeles after his trade for Luka Donkic. The young San Antonio Spurs will also return to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for a match against the Phoenix Suns on February 19, followed by a game against the Sacramento Kings. With just 68 days until the regular season kicks off, anticipation is building among basketball enthusiasts.

