IRS to Share Taxpayer Data with Department of Homeland Security

Agreement Aims to Support Immigration Enforcement and Federal Investigations

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has entered into a data-sharing agreement with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), allowing the agency to access certain taxpayer information on undocumented immigrants who are either under deportation orders or involved in federal criminal investigations.

While no timeline has been announced, officials say the arrangement is designed to enhance inter-agency coordination in cases involving national security and immigration enforcement.

Privacy Concerns and Legal Oversight

The IRS generally maintains strict protections around taxpayer data, but federal law permits certain exceptions, particularly when data is requested in support of active criminal investigations or immigration-related actions.

Details about what type of information will be shared, and how often, have not yet been disclosed.

Privacy advocates and immigration attorneys are already raising questions about how the data will be used, and what protections will be in place for individuals who are not subject to criminal proceedings.

Next Steps Unclear

The IRS has not provided an exact start date for the data-sharing process, and DHS has yet to release an official implementation plan.

This development comes as federal agencies increase cooperation on enforcement and border security efforts.

Fox News will continue to monitor updates from both agencies as the policy unfolds.