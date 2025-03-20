ICE Raids Hidalgo Warehouses, Detains Multiple Individuals

Federal Agencies Conduct Multi-Agency Operation at Leo’s Clothing

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), along with several other federal agencies, carried out raids on two warehouses in Hidalgo earlier today.

The targeted locations were identified as Leo’s Clothing, where multiple individuals were detained and transported from the scene.

Details Remain Limited

A spokesperson for ICE confirmed the multi-agency operation but declined to provide further details, including:

The number of individuals detained

The reason for the raids

Whether the operation was part of a broader investigation

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether the raids were related to immigration violations, labor trafficking, or another federal investigation.

More Information Expected Soon

Federal officials are expected to release further details as the case develops.

