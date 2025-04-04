ICE Agents Detain Two in McAllen During Multi-Agency Operation

Homeland Security, Local Police Involved in Ongoing Investigation at Busy Intersection

A multi-agency operation unfolded earlier today in McAllen, where ICE agents detained at least two individuals near the intersection of Jackson Road and Hackberry Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing a coordinated effort between Pharr Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Investigation Details Limited

As of now, officials from HSI and Border Patrol have not released additional details about the nature of the operation or the identities of those detained.

Fox News has reached out to the involved agencies for comment, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Community Response and Public Safety

There is no indication that the operation posed any danger to the public. However, the activity drew attention from nearby residents and commuters in the busy area.

📞 For tips or information related to this incident, contact the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE (1-866-347-2423).