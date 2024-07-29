HSI Raises Awareness on the Dangers of Illegal Border Crossings

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is intensifying efforts to raise awareness about the severe dangers associated with crossing the border illegally. Their goal is to reduce the number of deaths linked to this crime and to highlight the risks posed by transnational criminal organizations.

The Risks and Realities

HSI has reported that transnational criminal organizations continue to smuggle dangerous drugs, weapons, and people across the border without regard for human lives. Migrants are exposed to a variety of life-threatening environments, including river rip currents and the extreme heat of cargo containers.

“If the death results during their smuggling, the organization would just, chalk it up as, as a momentary loss. And, they will go back to working the next day. That starts leaving a, you know, a family in shambles, you know, mourning their loved one,” explained Edmond Palomarez, HSI Special Agent.

Public Call to Action

HSI is urging the public to report any known illegal activities to local law enforcement agencies. Awareness and community cooperation are critical in combating these dangerous smuggling operations and preventing further loss of life.

Remember, if you know of any illegal activity, you are asked to report it to your local law enforcement agency or call the HSI tip line at 1-866-347-2423.

The Human Toll

The dangers faced by migrants are numerous and severe. From drowning in river currents to suffocating in overheated cargo containers, the risks are high and the outcomes often tragic. HSI’s efforts aim to bring these dangers to light and to deter individuals from attempting these perilous journeys.

By raising awareness and encouraging the public to report illegal activities, HSI hopes to save lives and reduce the power of transnational criminal organizations.