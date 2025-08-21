Houston: Alamo Family Seeks Community Support After Baby’s Rare Eye Cancer Diagnosis

Introduction

A heart-wrenching tale of a young family from Alamo, Texas, has captured the attention of communities both near and far. Their seven-week-old daughter, Alondra Mendoza, has been diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of eye cancer that predominantly affects young children. As the family navigates this challenging journey, they are reaching out for support and hope from those around them.

The Diagnosis

Alondra’s mother, Jasmine Samaron, first noticed unusual symptoms in her daughter’s eyes at just three weeks old. Concerned by the presence of small veins and tissue, she sought medical advice. The initial consultations led them to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where a more thorough examination revealed multiple tumors in both of Alondra’s eyes. While doctors have successfully removed a tumor from her left eye, a significant growth remains in her right eye, requiring immediate medical intervention.

Medical Treatment and Prognosis

As Alondra remains under the care of specialists in Houston, her treatment plan is rapidly evolving. Doctors have planned to insert a catheter to commence chemotherapy, a critical step in her battle against this life-threatening disease. Despite the severity of the diagnosis, retinoblastoma has a promising prognosis, with a survival rate of about 90% when detected early and treated effectively. However, as Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Melendez emphasizes, the cancer poses a much greater risk if it spreads outside the retina.

Community Support and Fundraising Efforts

Back home in the Rio Grande Valley, the community has rallied around the Mendoza family. McAllen’s La Mexicana Restaurante has initiated a fundraiser to alleviate the mounting medical expenses. The restaurant encourages patrons to partake in the fundraiser by simply mentioning Alondra’s name when placing their orders. The initiative is set to continue throughout the week, offering a tangible way for the community to contribute to the family’s needs.

How to Help

For those who wish to support the Mendoza family directly, donations can be made by contacting them at (956) 960-4522. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings the family closer to overcoming this daunting challenge.

Conclusion

As Alondra Mendoza bravely fights her battle against retinoblastoma, the outpouring of community support serves as a beacon of hope for her family. With continued medical care and the generosity of those around them, there is optimism that Alondra will emerge victorious in her struggle against this rare form of cancer.

Additional Resources

Hidalgo County Health Authority

Texas Children’s Hospital