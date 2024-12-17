Holiday Season Witnesses Surge in Car Accidents: How to Stay Safe

The holiday season, often synonymous with joy and celebration, unfortunately also brings with it a surge in car accidents, according to new information released.

Authorities have identified common mistakes that drivers make during this period, leading to fatal consequences. These include swerving between lanes, speeding, neglecting to wear a seatbelt, and impaired driving due to alcohol consumption.

Recent Tragic Incident

In a recent incident, a Valley driver lost his life due to one of these common mistakes. DPS reports indicate that 34-year-old Joe Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt when he lost control of his Honda, resulting in a fatal collision with a pole and a tree.

Advice from Authorities

Police suggest avoiding in-car distractions such as texting, FaceTiming, or talking on the phone, and emphasize the importance of staying alert at all times. For those who plan to consume alcohol during the holiday season, police recommend ensuring a sober and responsible driver is available.

Alcohol-Related Fatalities

Alcohol-related deaths in Texas have been alarmingly high, with an average of nearly 90 Texans losing their lives every month in 2023. David Elizalde, who tragically lost his daughter to a drunk driver in 2019, shares his grief and urges others to make responsible decisions when it comes to drinking and driving.

Increasing Accident Rates

Statistics reveal that more than 27,000 car accidents occurred in Texas in 2023, which resulted in 138 fatalities. For additional information on road safety, authorities recommend visiting TexDot.