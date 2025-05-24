Hit-and-Run Alert: Brownsville Police Seek Driver of Black Pickup with Front-End Damage

Public Asked to Help Identify Truck Linked to Collision on Concord Place

BROWNSVILLE, TX — The Brownsville Police Department is urging the public to assist in identifying the driver of a black pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash near the 2200 block of Concord Place.

According to investigators, the vehicle is believed to be a GMC or Chevrolet single cab pickup with visible damage to the front right side. The collision occurred earlier this week, and the driver fled the scene without rendering aid or contacting authorities.

Crime Stoppers Tip Line Open

Police are working to collect surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses, and they are asking anyone with information—no matter how small—to come forward.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Brownsville Crime Stoppers:

Crime Stoppers Tip Line: 📞 (956) 546-8477

Callers will remain anonymous, and information provided may assist in identifying and locating the driver responsible.

Community Urged to Stay Alert

Authorities remind the public to be vigilant for black pickups with recent damage, especially those that match the GMC or Chevy single cab model. Body shops and mechanics are also being asked to report any repairs consistent with a front-right collision.

Helpful Links and Contact Information

Brownsville Police Department : https://www.brownsvilletx.gov/190/Police

: https://www.brownsvilletx.gov/190/Police Crime Stoppers Anonymous Tip Line: 📞 (956) 546-8477

If you have seen the truck, know the driver, or noticed a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood, don’t wait—report it. You could make a crucial difference in solving this case.