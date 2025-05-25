Highway Collision Sends Three to Hospital in Rio Grande City

A seemingly routine morning in Rio Grande City took a dramatic turn when a two-vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 83, sending three individuals to the hospital. The incident, which happened near the 4700 block, disrupted traffic and required a coordinated emergency response.

Details of the Collision

The crash occurred around 10:30 AM, a time when the highway is typically bustling with commuters. According to initial reports, the accident involved two vehicles, both of which sustained significant damage. Fortunately, the injuries reported were minor, although three individuals were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Emergency Response

Emergency services were quick to respond to the scene. Local police, EMS, and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) worked in tandem to manage the situation. Their efforts focused on providing immediate care to the injured, ensuring the safety of other road users, and clearing the site to alleviate traffic congestion.

“It’s always crucial that we respond swiftly to incidents like this to prevent further injuries and restore traffic flow,” said a representative of the Rio Grande City Police Department.

Traffic Disruptions and Safety Measures

Following the accident, significant traffic delays were reported as authorities worked to clear the wreckage from the highway. Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes to avoid the area. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to remain vigilant, especially during peak hours.

Local authorities continue to investigate the cause of the collision, urging anyone with information to come forward. The community is reminded to contact emergency services in the event of accidents by dialing 911 for immediate assistance.

