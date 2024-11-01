High-Speed Chase in Alamo Ends with Arrest: All You Need to Know

DPS officials have shed more light on the high-speed chase that culminated in an arrest in Alamo on Tuesday. The driver, Daniel Vasquez, is currently in custody facing multiple charges, including evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Dramatic Chase from Mission to Alamo

The 22-year-old instigated a dramatic chase, leading troopers from Mission to Alamo in his green Chevy Camaro in just 10 minutes. Despite their attempts to intervene, Vasquez refused to pull over and accelerated instead.

Reckless Driving at Dangerous Speeds

During the pursuit, Vasquez reached reckless speeds of up to 150mph. He showed little regard for the ongoing construction works along the expressway, posing a significant risk to himself and other road users.

Joint Effort in Apprehension

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol, and Alamo PD collaborated in the pursuit and subsequent capture of Vasquez. Their combined efforts ensured a swift conclusion to the potentially deadly chase.